Emergency Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Introduces 'Her' Who Was Called 'Sir' | Watch

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday unveiled the first glimpse of her upcoming film as well as directorial 'Emergency'. In the film, the actress will portray the role of the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The one-minute twenty-one-second video shows the Queen actress donning the look of the late PM, complete with spectacles and her starched cotton saree. The movie is said to be made under Kangana's production banner, Manikarnika Films.

The video begins with a man receiving a phone call and later can be seen walking towards a huge office. Further, the camera then shows a woman standing in the hall as she looks at some files. The man can later be seen asking the woman that the President of the US wanted to know if they can address her as ‘Madam’.

After this, the face of Kangana gets revealed, and she can be seen donning the role of former Prime Minister. Kangana replies to the man and says, “Okay. America ke president ko keh dena ki mujhe mere daftar me sab Madam nahi Sir kehte hain (Tell the American president that everyone in my office addresses me as Sir, not Madam).”

Take a look at the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

As soon as the video went online, fans flooded the comment section. While one wrote, “As always she nailed it! She has minutely adopted every detail! Brilliant! Can't wait to get more of it,” Another commented, “Omg! The way she is talking; look at her facial expression. No doubt she is the best actress in Bollywood. Queen rocks. It's like we watching Indira Mam alive. Another National Award in her (Kangana's) lap for acting.”

About the film Emergency

The movie is written by Ritesh Shah. Ritesh is also behind Kangana's last project 'Dhaakad'. Back in the month of June, Kangana announced she has collaborated with renowned prosthetic makeup artist David Malinowski for her upcoming film 'Emergency'.