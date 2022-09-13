Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Shares First Look Of Vishak Nair As Sanjay Gandhi

KANGANA Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' has been the topic of discussion in the film industry after the actress unveiled her first look as Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Vishak Nair has now joined the star cast of Emergency and will portray the role of Indira Gandhi's son Sanjay Gandhi. Kangana took to Instagram to unveil the first look of Vishak as Sanjay Gandhi. Sharing the first look, Kangana wrote, "Presenting the powerhouse of talent Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi. Sanjay was the soul of Indira … the man she loved and lost."

Earlier, Kangana introduced Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw on social media. Sharing his first look, Kangana wrote, "Presenting the dynamic Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw, the man instrumental for saving India’s frontiers during the Indo-Pak war and whose service was as distinguished as his honesty; a charmer, a war hero and a visionary leader in #Emergency".

Meanwhile, Mahima Chaudhry will portray the role of Indira Gandhi's friend and author Pupul Jayakar. Kangana wrote, "Presenting Mahima Chaudhry as he One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. #PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante."

Shreyas Talpade joined the star cast of Emergency as Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Presenting Shreyas Talpade as Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee in #Emergency, a true nationalist whose love and pride for the nation was unparalleled and who was a young upcoming leader during the time of Emergency…," Kangana wrote introducing Shreyas's character.

Anupam Kher will be seen as Lok Nayak JayaPrakash Narayan in Emergency. Introducing his character, Kangana wrote, "If there is darkness there is light if there is Indira there is JayaPrakash. Presenting Anupam Kher as the people's hero, Lok Nayak JayaPrakash Narayan. #Emergency."

Kangana announced 'Emergency' with an intriguing teaser. She looks unrecognisable in the video and gets into the skin of the character Indira Gandhi. She wrote, "Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’. #Emergency shoot begins".

Apart from starring in the film, Kangana has also donned the hat of director in Emergency. She has also collaborated with renowned prosthetic makeup artist David Malinowski for the film. Emergency is written by Ritesh Shah.