Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Calls Her Upcoming Film ‘Musical Drama’, Says ‘Will Feature Longest Song Ever’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to mark her directorial debut with her upcoming release 'Emergency' where she will also be seen in the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing updates between the scenes of the film's shoot.

Recently, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' star took to her Instagram stories to share a photo from the sets of the film featuring choreographer Kruti M. Kangana Ranaut called the film 'a musical drama', where she also mentioned that the film will include five songs, amongst which the longest song ever will be above 10 minutes.

Kangana Ranaut shared the story on her Instagram and captioned it, where she wrote, "Choreographer on set today... the director can take it easy ha ha... by the way we have five songs on Emergency; it's a musical drama. I don't know why people don't expect songs in Emergency... I love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 minutes... For interval block... And great music @gvprakash."

Reacting to the post, musician GV Prakash Kumar reposted Kangana Ranaut's story and wrote, "Thanks a lot @kanganaranaut ji... waiting for this amazing film to unveil soon."

Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped the film's Assam schedule, where in November last year she shared a string of pictures and wrote, "Some BTS stills from Emergency Assam schedule."

'Emergency' revolves around the real-life story of late and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, featuring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of the late politician. The former Prime Minister imposed an emergency in India in 1975. The film revolves around a time of emergency in India, and about the detailed situations and incidents which took place in the history of India.

Shooting for 'Emergency' started in June 2022, when the film was produced, directed, and written by Kangana Ranaut. The film also stars Anupam Kher as revolutionary leader JP Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Chaudhry as an author and cultural activist Pupul Jayakar, whereas Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, the actress will be soon seen in south-famed 'Chandramukhi 2', the sequel to Rajnikanth's popular Tamil film released in 2005 of the same name.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' featuring in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut is also ready to be a part of another biopic based on the legendary theater artist Noti Binodini, directed by Pradeep Sarkar.