'Elvis' Star Austin Butler Turned Insomniac Over The Elvis Presley Role|Here's Why

It is often noted actors immerse themselves completely to get into the character of their role in films which at times takes a serious health or mental toll on the body and mind of the individual.

Recently, Austin Butler opened up in an interview with GQ Magazine where the actor revealed himself to be bedridden for a week after the official wrap of his upcoming release 'Elvis'. The film revolves around the biopic of the legendary singer Elvis Presley.

The actor, 30, shared his experience portraying the iconic role of the singer describing the experience to be harshly causing physical effects on his body. Austin Butler revealed that he completely immersed himself into the shoes of the singer and was constantly researching the singer's life and work, and indeed worked hard.

Butler disclosed that shortly after finishing the production of his film in March 2021, the actor's body was gradually slowing down, whereas he was soon taken to the hospital as he woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain in his whole body.

The actor keenly spoke with GQ stating, "The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to hospital." He further quoted, "My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis." The actor was later diagnosed with a type of virus that stimulates appendicitis pain inside the body.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film features Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge in pivotal roles. The film was released on June 24, receiving critical and commercial success, whereas Austin Butler's performance also garnered widespread positive acclaim.