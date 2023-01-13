Elvis Presley's Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Dies Aged 54 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the legendary American singer Elvis Presley, passed away on Thursday after suffering from a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

The news of Lisa Marie Presley’s demise was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley. In a press statement, the rock and roll star’s wife shared that her daughter was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, but couldn’t survive.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement. Lisa Marie Presley was 54. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," the official statement read.

Reportedly, Lisa Marie Presley suffered from a cardiac arrest in her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas.

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie Presley was the owner of Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, which serves as a popular tourist attraction. The place is also where her father passed away when she was only 9 years old.

Lia Marie Presley began her music career in 2003 with the album "To Whom It May Concern,” followed by 2005's "Now What.” Both albums hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart.

The late musician got married four times. Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Jackson in 1994. This was just 20 days after her divorce from her first husband, musician Danny Keough. The high-profile couple divorced in 1996 as Jackson was battling child molestation allegations. According to a report in Reuters, “Presley married actor Nicholas Cage, a huge fan of her father, in 2002. Cage filed for divorce four months later. Her fourth marriage was to her guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood. Their divorce was finalized in 2021. She had four children.”

Lisa Marie Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 at the age of 27. The late musician is survived by her daughter Riley Keough, 33, and twin girls Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.