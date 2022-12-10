Elton John Quits Twitter, In Response Elon Musk Says 'Hope You Come Back'

Legendary British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John, amid his massive farewell tour, has decided to bid farewell to Twitter, citing "misinformation" as the reason.

Taking to Twitter, John announced the news, writing, "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent policy change which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked," he added.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who acquired the micro-blogging platform, was among those who replied to the musician.

He wrote, "I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?"

Of late, Twitter has been at the centre of a number of controversies, most notably antisemitic posts on the platform by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, which were condemned by the ADL, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James and many others, according to Deadline, an American entertainment news website.

Additionally, less than two weeks ago, Twitter declared it would no longer enforce a rule intended to combat misinformation regarding the COVID outbreak.

Other boldfaced names and prominent organizations that have quit posting on the service or left altogether include Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Jamela Jamil, Trent Reznor and Gigi Hadid among others, as per Deadline.

Meanwhile, Elon is facing a large number of cases over the employees' termination and also a complaint that he has illegally converted the office space into bedrooms so that workers can work and sleep in the office.

"It's very concerning that the richest man in the world thinks that he can walk all over employee rights and doesn't have to follow the law. We intend to hold him accountable," said lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, as quoted by AFP.

Twitter fired a large number of employees after Elon Musk's takeover as part of its plan to downsize the number of workers.