'Elon Musk Half Chinese?' Kanye West Takes A Dig At Twitter's New CEO Post Account Suspension

Days after restoring Donda rapper Kanye West's Twitter handle, business magnate Elon Musk once again suspended his account. The development came soon after Ye breached the micro-blogging site's policy by posting a controversial statement.

Now, once again, days after suspension, the American Rapper didn't hold back and took a jibe at Twitter's new CEO. According to NDTV, on Monday, Ye headed to his Instagram account and wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?"

"Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon. I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well, let's not forget about Obama," he noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

The Praise God crooner went on to state, "I'm sorry for using curse words in church but i don't have another word for Obama yet. YE24 Let's Unify and find out LUAFO." Sharing the post, the rapper captioned it, "On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos amid Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God."

It is pertinent to note that the post has now been taken down by the rapper. The previous week, Elon Musk suspended the rapper's account after he posted an image that appeared to be a Swastika merged with the Star of David.

Confirming Ye's suspension, Musk wrote, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."