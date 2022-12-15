Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Note After 'Twitch Boss' Dies By Suicide: ‘Was Pure Light And Love’

DJ Stephen AKA 'Twitch' Boss was the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres' show and was also a former contestant on 'So You Think You Can Dance.' The artist was found dead at a motel near his home, where the official reason for the death is ruled to be suicide.

The news was announced by DJ Stephen's wife, as announced in a statement to People magazine. She said,"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,"

His wife Allison Holker Boss further stated, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

The Los Angeles coroner's report ruled the cause of death as suicide, as a self-gunshot wound was found on his body. Hearing the devastating news, the host of the show Ellen DeGeneres shared a heartbreaking post on her social media handle.

Ellen wrote "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Dj 'Twitch' started working on the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2014 and later got promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. Ellen, also posted a picture with him, where the two can be seen hugging each other on the sets of the show.

Dj Stephen AKA 'Twitch' appeared in films including 'Step Up: All In' and 'Magic Mike XXL.' He also appeared in Disney's 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker', which was released in early 2022. The television personality also was placed as a runner-up on 'So You Think You Can Dance' and later judged the competition's season 17.