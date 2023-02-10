Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor Step Down As Chief Business Officer Of ALTBalaji; Vivek Koka Takes Over

Ektaa Kapoor has been a well-known name in the television industry over the decades and has been giving tough competition to the OTT platforms as well with her app 'ALT Balaji'. Now, Ektaa and Shobha Kapoor have decided to step down as 'Chief Business Officer' and have announced a new team. Vivek Koka will now take over as the new Chief Business Officer.

Sharing the news, Ektaa wrote, "Good luck team #alt !!!! Will always share ur posts n lend any support needed !!! Let’s welcome the new management."

The official statement reads, "Alt Balaji, one of India's leading digital entertainment platforms, officially announced today that Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from their position as the head of the company."

"While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over. This decision is a strategic one to focus on other ventures. The company is pleased to announce that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji," the statement further reads.

"Under Mr. Koka's leadership, Alt Balaji aims to follow their footsteps and continue its strong track record of delivering high-quality, original content to its audiences," it states.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ektaa has announced Dream Girl 2 and Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2 as well. Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead role. Whereas, Ektaa picked Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur for Love S*x Aur Dhokha.