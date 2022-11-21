Ektaa Kapoor pens sweet message for brother Tusshar on his birthday

Television mogul Ekta Kapoor on Sunday penned a sweet message for her actor-producer brother, Tusshar Kapoor, on his birthday. Calling him the "better sibling", she shared a happy video comprising her family memebers on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she said, "Today we celebrate u! Happie bday to d better sibling!!! Better in every way!! Ur my hero @tusshark89."

The video is a compilation of her pictures with son Ravie Kapoor, nephew Laksshya, father Jeetendra, mother Shobha, birthday boy, Tusshar and his book Bachelor Dad.

The Kya Kool Hai Hum star who turned 46 on Sunday became a father via surrogacy in 2016. Earlier this year, he also turned author with Bachelor Dad, which offers a deep dive into his journey to fatherhood.

Talking about his book in an interview, he said that embracing fatherhood was a life-altering decision for him and when publishing house Penguin India approached him two years ago with the idea of sharing his experience of raising a child as a single parent, in the form of a book, he couldn't say no to them.

"A lot of people were curious about the medical aspects, even going into the idea of whether I should have adopted or just got married. People had their own notions," he told PTI.

However, he added that "nobody really reacted negatively", in fact "they were all supportive." But in order to address the questions about his journey, he has written the book. "It gives an honest account of my journey. I was nervous before taking the step of becoming a father," he explained.

On the work front, the actor-producer will next be seen in Marich, a whodunit thriller where he will be seen playing the role of a rookie police officer. Written and directed by Dhruv Lather, the film is scheduled to release on December 9.

Ektaa Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her next production venture, Freddy, an action thriller, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Jennifer Piccinato in the lead roles. The film also starts Alaya F, Tripti Agarwal, and many others in supporting roles and is slated to release on December 2.