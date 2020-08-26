New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV and Film Mogul Ekta Kapoor hosted a Ganesh Visarjan ceremony at her Mumbai residence for her industry friends and colleagues on Wednesday. Spotted at her home were her parents-Shobha Kapoor and Jeetendra and all her television star friends. Actors Karishma Tanna, Ridhima Pandit, Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhi Dogra, Shabbir Allhuwalia and others also came to give a warm farewell to Lord Ganesha. All the celebs were sporting ethnic outfits and posed with a matching mask.

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Krystle D'Souza is being spotted at Ekta Kapoor's Ganesh Visarjan Ceremony. She has been wearing adorable multi-coloured Gherdaar Plazo along with dominating sky blue Dupatta.

Bahu Humari Rajnikant actress Ridhima Pandi has also possed for the paps at Ekta Kapoor's house. Ridhima looked so astonishing in the ethnic baby pink colour ethnic outfit that she opted for the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony.

Criminal Justice actress Anupriya Goenka is being spotted wearing a floral dress with open wavy hair. These days Anupriya is gaining attention for her remarkable roles in the web series.

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has spotted with son Laksshya Kapoor. Lakshay gave full festive vibes in his orange Dhoti Kurta attire.

Stunning and gorgeous Karishma Tanna is snapped by the paparazzi at Ekta Kapoor Ganesh Visarjan ceremony. Karishma is seen wearing a beautiful embroidered Kurta along with white plazo. She also flaunted her printed mask.

Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani has also been spotted with partner Mohit. They both were snapped while walking hand in hand on road.

Ekta Kapoor posed with father Jitendra and nephew Laksshya Kapoor and waved her hands towards paps. She gets ready in a perfect festive attire, she wore off-white Kurta with embroidered Dupatta.

