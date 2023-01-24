Ekta Kapoor To Cast Shalin Bhanot And Not Kushal Tandon In 'Beauty And Beast': Report

Ekta Kapoor, who recently held auditions inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, has selected a slew of contestants to cast them in her upcoming projects. While Nimrit Kaur was selected for Love S*x Aur Dhoka 2, she signed Tina Datta for the upcoming installment of Naagin 6. Now, the reports are rife that Ekta will be casting BB 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot in her upcoming project, titled Beauty and the Beast.

According to the reports by ETimes, Ekta Kapoor earlier finalised Kushal Tandon for the role, but now he has been replaced by BB16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. Ekta was really impressed with Bhanot's acting during the task due to which she decided to revamp the cast.

"Yes, the deal with Kushal has fallen through and we have now finalised Shalin Bhanot to play the male lead. Bigg Boss 16 is wrapping up on February 12 and we expect him to join the shoot immediately after," said a source. It is pertinent to note that Esha Singh of Ishq Subhan Allah will be playing the lead character in the show. She was last seen in Sirf Tum, which ended in September, 2022.

During the acting audition, Ekta Kapoor was also left impressed with Nimrit Kaur's acting skills and decided to cast her in Love S*x Aur Dhoka 2.