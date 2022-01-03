New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The producer took to her social media handle to inform her followers and assured them that she is doing fine. Also, she is following all the Covid-19 protocols as required by the authorities. In the post, she further asked her friends and family who recently came in contact with her to get themselves testes for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a post, which read, "Despite taking all precautions I have tested positive covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, her fans and industry friends took to the comment section and wrote "get well soon" messages. Guneet Monga wrote, "Sending you lots of love @ektarkapoor you will be fine in no time (sic)" and Hina Khan commented, "Speedy recovery (sic)."

One of the fans wrote, “Omggg take care and stay strong @ektarkapoor mam”, while others dropped heart emoticons.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv