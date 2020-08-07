New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Ekta Kapoor, who launched Sushant Singh Rajput in the television industry, has shared a nostalgic video for SSR’s fans on Friday. Ekta shared a first-ever scene from Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut television show ‘Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil’. Sushant has been seen taking a heroic entry in the scene, where he went to support his injured brother on the football ground. Sushant Singh Rajput played the second lead in the show, whereas Harshad Chopra had roped in a lead role. However, in 2011, Rajput managed to bag a lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

Sharing the video on social media, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Lots of people were asking me about Sushant’s first scene... this was the first scene we shot with him. This was his 1st scene on Television which went on-air in a show called ‘Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil’. He was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and a shining soul.”



After playing ‘Manav’ for two years in Pavitra Rishta, Sushant had left the show to seek his career in Bollywood. Sushant made his Bollywood debut in 2013, with Abishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. After that, Sushant Singh Rajput gave phenomenal hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Byomkesh Bakshi and Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Dil Bechara was released on the OTT platform post his demise.



Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Sushant’s father KK Singh has lodged an FIR in Rajiv Nagar Police Station, Patna. The FIR has been registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others.

Posted By: Srishti Goel