Ekta Kapoor Ropes In Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia For 'Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2': Report

Ekta Kapoor has reportedly roped in Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for the second installment of Love S*x Aur Dhokha. The producer will be officially announcing Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2 on BB16 with Dibakar Banerjee.

According to a report by IndiaToday.in, Ekta Kapoor has roped in Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2. According to the publication's source, "Ekta will be seen on Bigg Boss 16 today. She will be entering the show to sign Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her film, LSD 2. The actress's Bollywood debut film will be with Kapoor."

Ekta also headed to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with Dibakar Banerjee. "Fave franchise begins prep #lsd2 (sic)," she captioned the post.

Talking about Nimrit Kaur, she has become the first finalist of the 16th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The TV actress won the ticket to finale task and secured her position in the final week of the reality show.

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anshuman Jha, and other actors saw their careers took off after the release of Love S*x Aur Dhokha in 2010. Along with composer Sneha Khanwalkar, actors Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma all left their marks on the movie.