Ekta Kapoor, Mother Shobha Land In Legal Trouble After Court Issues Arrest Warrant Over Web Series

PRODUCER Ekta Kapoor landed into legal trouble after a court in Bihar's Begusarai issued arrest warrants against Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'X-X-X' Season 2.

This comes after Ekta and Sobha Kapoor skipped the court summon following a complaint filed by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman who is a resident of Begusarai.

"The court had issued summons to them and asked them to appear before it, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. But they did not appear before the court following which warrant was issued against them," said Advocate Hrishikesh Pathak, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

He also mentioned that certain objectionable scenes were removed from the series, however, both Ekta and Shobha did not appear before the court. “They (Ekta and Shobha Kapoor), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection. But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,” he was quoted saying by the news agency PTI.

Reportedly, Bihar is not the only place where the case against the producer has been filed. There are a few more places where cases were registered earlier.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Ekta Kapoor and others in Indore for allegedly hurting religious feelings, insulting Army personnel, and improper use of the national emblem in the web series 'X-X-X season 2'.

According to the police, the FIR was filed at Annapurna police station in 2020 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

The person who filed the complaint was identified as Neeraj Yagnik. Yagnik said that he registered the FIR after watching the web series which shows objectionable use of the national emblem and the Army uniform in the web series.

A similar kind of complaint was also registered against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur for allegedly disrespecting army personnel and their family members in their Alt Balaji's X-X-X web series.

