Ekta Kapoor Birthday Special: The limitless queen of the entertainment world also ventured into the OTT world and have created several prolific web series, including Broken But Beautiful series.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The undisputed queen of the television industry and daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra, yes, you guessed that right, we are talking about Ekta Kapoor. She is one of the successful director and producer of Hindi Cinema who has given many hit serials to the television world like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and the list goes on. She has also produced several hit films, including Udta Punjab, Once Upon a time in Mumbai, Lootera and Ek Villain.

The limitless queen of the entertainment world also ventured into the OTT world and have created several prolific web series, including Broken But Beautiful series, The Married Woman and His Storyy. However, she has also attracted several controversies but never let it affect her work or her personal life.

So as Ekta Kapoor celebrates her 46th birthday, let's have a look at some controversies when TV czarina made headlines.

1. Jodha Akhbar Controversy

It was the first-ever serial of Ekta Kapoor, which came under the radar of controversy when the Rajput Kshatriya Akhil Bhartiya Chatariya Sabha protested against the period show. They said that Jodha Akhbar is projecting false information about Rani Jodha marrying King Akhbar to save her father's kingdom. The situation got so tense that protesters started burning Ekta's effigy.

2. Drishyam Controversy

Malayalam Drishyam got into trouble after Ekta Kapoor sent a legal notice to the makers claiming that she owns the copyright of making the film. As per rumours doing rounds, Drishyam is said to be based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', written by Keigo Higashino. When she got to know that Malayalam makers are making the film based on this novel, Ekta immediately sent them a legal notice, which led to series of controversies.

3. Rajeev Khandelwal VS Ekta Kapoor

Rajeev rose to fame with Kahiin To Hoga, created by Balaji Telefilms, stated that he doesn't need Ekta to make it big. This created a serious tussle between the two, and the producer vouched to never work with Rajeev again. However, their fight didn't end here, Left Right Left actor went on to claim that he didn't like Ekta's TV programming. After few years of fight, Rajeev and Ekta finally patched up ditching all the differences.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv