New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19 pandemic is once again taking a toll on India ever since the new variant Omicron was discovered. An increase in cases has resulted in a number of Bollywood celebs, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Kapoor, testing positive for coronavirus. The recent to add to the list are Ekta Kapoor and John Abraham.

Here we have brought you the complete list of celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 2021. Check out below:

Ekta Kapoor

The TV Czarina informed her fans of contracting the virus and assured them that she has taken necessary precautions and is doing fine. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Despite taking all precautions I have tested positive covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

John Abraham

Early on Monday morning, the actor took to his Instagram stories and informed his fans that he and his wife Priya, have tested positive for COVID-19. He further added that they are currently under home quarantine. "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up,” his post read.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal, who was busy promoting her upcoming film Jersey, tested COVID-19 positive two days ago. Taking to her Instagram handle, she informed her fans that she has mild symptoms and has isolated herself. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” her post read.

Nora Fatehi

The gorgeous actress and dancer on December 30 informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The dancer who was busy promoting her recent song with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa 'Dance Meri Rani', took to her social media handle and dropped a note which read, "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling Covid... It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that's all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."

Arjun Kapoor

The actor, along with his sister, Anshula Kapoor, was tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately after his test came positive, his building was sealed by BMC. It is the second time Arjun has been tested positive for coronavirus, earlier he contracted the virus in September 2020.

Shanaya Kapoor

After her mother, Maheep Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, Shanaya also contracted the virus. The budding actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a health update for her followers. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago, however, while testing again as precaution, the results came positive. "I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone," her Instagram story read.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

After attending an intimate get together at filmmaker Karan Johar's house, Bebo tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has mild symptoms and was immediately home quarantined. The actress has now recovered from the virus and was spotted attending Christmas lunch at uncle Kunal Kapoor's residence.

Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora's sister and Bebo's BFF had tested positive for COVID-19 after she also attended the intimate get together at KJo's place. The actress has recovered now and shared the pics of celebrating Christmas with her family.

Maheep Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep, popularly known for her role in Karan Johar's Bollywood Wives, tested COVID-19 positive after attending KJo's dinner party. She has now recovered from the virus and is doing fine.

Seema Khan

Sohail Khan's wife Seema was among the first ones to test positive for COVID-19. She also attended Karan Johar's intimate dinner party with Kareena, Amrita and Maheep.

Nakuul Mehta

Apart from Bollywood celebs, TV actor Nakuul and his family, wife Jankee and son Sufi have tested positive for COVID-19. The couple is currently under home quarantine and taking necessary precautions.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti is the latest TV celeb to have tested positive for COVID-19. She took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans and wrote, "Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food"

