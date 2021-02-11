Ek Villain Returns: The first instalment of the movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Seven years after Ek Villain garnered love and thumbs up from the audience, the release date of the second instalment of the movie has now been confirmed. Ek Villain Returns will hit the screens exactly a year from today, i.e. February 11, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, John Abraham revealed the release date of the movie, along with the caption: "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai!" that came with a smiling face with horns.

Talking about the second instalment of Ek Villain, director Mohit Suri said he hopes Ek Villain Returns more love from the audience than the first part, adding that it will be a "thrilling rollercoaster ride".

Disha also took to Twitter to share the release date of Ek Villain Returns and wrote: "Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge (We will not give you a chance to complain)."

This will be the first time when John Abraham and Tara Sutaria will be working in a Mohit Suri-directed fim. Arjun and Disha have already worked in Half Girlfriend and Malang, respectively.

Released in 2014, Ek Villain starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor. The film had received positive reviews, both from the audience and critics, and featured some evergreen romantic numbers.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta