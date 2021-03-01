'Ek Villain Returns': John Abraham will be sharing the screen space with Disha Patani for the first time. The film will also star Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Disha Patani is very much active on social media, and she always keeps her fans updated about her daily-life. Informing her fans, the actress shared a post in which the Malang actress revealed that she kickstarted the shoot of her upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. The film is a sequel to the 2014 super hit film that starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Actress Disha shared the photo from her vanity van as she began the shoot of Mohit Suri directorial. In the picture, Disha was donning the film's hoodie and shorts. On the backside of the hoodie, it was written, " Ek Villain Returns": Iss Kahani Ka Hero Villain Hai."

Her caption read, "And here we go #ekvillainreturns @mohit11481 @balajimotionpic"

Earlier, the film was titled "Do Villain" which was later changed to "Ek Villain Returns". It was also reported that Aditya Roy Kapur was roped in as one of the lead actors of the film. However, due to some unknown reasons, he quit the project.

The production house of the film, T-Series also shared the pictures of the cast of the film.

See the pictures:

In the film, John Abraham will be sharing the screen space with Disha. The 28-year-old actress and John will be collaborating for the first time. The film will also star Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.

The director of the film, Mohit Suri, told some news portals that in this film, the female actors will also play the role of villains. The film Ek Villain Returns will hit the theatres on February 11, 2022.

The 2014 film Ek Villain was also helmed by Mohit Suri and was released on June 27, 2014. It was a story about Guru, a gangster who falls in love with a girl named Aisha. Later, Aisha gets killed by a serial killer, and Guru starts chasing the serial killer. The role of Guru was played by Sidharth Malhotra and the role of Aisha was played by Shraddha Kapoor.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma