New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a gap of a few years, Esha Deol is finally back on screen with her upcoming drama film 'Ek Duaa'. Yes, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film deals with gender bias in a Muslim household where Esha is married to.

Esha Deol is not just playing a mother who is struggling to get equal rights for her daughter but with 'Ek Duaa', the actress is also marking her debut as a producer. You read that right! This will be Esha Deol Takhtani's first film under her banner 'Bharat Esha Films' which she started in collab with her husband entrepreneur Bharat Takhtani.

The actress took to her official social media handle to announce the release of the film's trailer. Sharing a still from 'Ek Duaa' where she can be seen praying with her onscreen daughter, Esha wrote, "Our film "Ek Duaa" premieres on Monday 26th July 2021 on @vootselect . Do watch it and give us your love, good wishes, Duas & blessings. ♥️🧿"

In the trailer, it is seen that Esha Deol’s character, Abida, is trying hard to make ends meet at their financially weak family. Also, she is trying hard to fight for the equal rights of her daughter who is refrained from going to school unlike her brother. Moreover, the struggle for Esha increases further when grandmother of the family asks her to have another son as they will get 'barkat' (prosperity) to the family.

'Ek Duaa' will be released on Voot Select on July 26.

Meanwhile, talking about Esha Deol's other films, she was last seen in a short film, Cakewalk. Apart from this film, Esha will also be working with Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake of British series 'Luther, titled 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'. It will be released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

On the personal front, Esha Deol got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and the couple has been blessed with two daughters Radhya (3) and Miraya (2).

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal