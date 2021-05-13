Eid ul Fitr 2021: on the occasion of Eid, we have curated a list of some soulful songs that will surely make your day.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Eid ul Fitr 2021 is the festival of unity, brotherhood and love. Muslims across the globe celebrates this holy day with great zeal as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the start of the 10th month, Shawwal. This year, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on May 14, Friday, in India. However, once again, the celebration will be low key owing to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in states. Muslim clerics have also urged the people to offer prayers and celebrate the festival at home. Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri Mosque, Dr Mufti Mohd Mukarram Ahmed, urged the people across the nation to celebrate the end of month-long Ramadan fasting at home.

Though there are several restrictions, it doesn't mean that the day will not have festive vibes. To mark the new beginnings, Muslims wear new clothes and offer prayers to Allah. Also known as Meethi Eid, on this day, Muslims prepare varieties of Sewai along with other delicacies and distribute them among relatives and needy people to seek the blessings of God. However, every Indian festival is incomplete with Bollywood music, so, on this auspicious occasion, we have curated a list of some soulful songs that will surely make your day.

Here have a look:

Kun Faya Kun ( Rockstar)





Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijan)

Khwaja Mere Khwaja (Jodha Akbar)

Noor E Khuda (My Name Is Khan)

Tajdar-e-Haram (Coke Studio)

Arziyaan (Delhi 6)

Piya Haji Ali (Fiza)

Ali Maula (Kurbaan)

Shukran Allah (Kurbaan)

Bismillah (Coke Studio)

As per Islamic belief, during the last ten days of Ramadan, on the odd number of nights, the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammed. Ever since then, Islamic preachers acknowledged the whole month as a 'holy month' and marked it by observing fast and offering prayers five times a day (Salat).

Meanwhile, celebrities including Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant have extended warm wishes to their followers on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. So ahead of Eid ul Fitr we also wish our readers Eid Mubarak!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv