Eid ul Fitr 2021: Along with the wishes, they urged their fans to celebrate the festival safely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, the most auspicious festival, Eid ul Fitr has arrived, though the celebrations began on May 13 across the globe, in India, the holy day is being celebrated on Friday. Also known as Meethi Eid, this festival marks the beginning of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, Shawwal. On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning and offer special prayers to Allah, seeking his blessings.

As the celebrations began, celebs started pouring in their wishes to their followers on social media handle, while some celebs, including Abhishek Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Manoj Bajpayee, Seema Khan and Varun Dhawan, extended their warm wishes yesterday, May 13. Along with the wishes, they urged their fans to celebrate the festival safely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Eid Mubarak #StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn.”

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai tweeted, "Eid Mubarak For the unity peace n welfare Of India N human health world over. With love all over Stay blessed stay healthy. SG”

Eid Mubarak

For the unity peace n welfare

Of India

N human health world over. 🙏🏽



With love all over

Stay blessed stay healthy. 🌸👍



SG🙏

⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩

⁦@MuktaArtsLtd⁩ pic.twitter.com/1wpO3gVaoY — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 13, 2021

Sohail Khan's wife Seema wrote, "Eid Mubarak to every human! Humanity, love and kindness sees no religion. #peopleforpeople.”

Sonam Kapoor posted the video clipping of her debut movie Saawariya and captioned it as "Eid Mubarak to my sisters and brothers ❤️ 🌙"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Taking to Instagram Bhushan Kumar's wife, Divya Khosla Kumar, posted a glittering pic in a red traditional outfit and wished her fans, Eid Mubarak. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone ☺️ Sending you all lots of love & positivity 💫Stay Strong & take good care of yourselves & your loved ones 🥰 #getvaccinated #safeeid"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

Here have a look at some more wishes:

T 3904 - Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/pI5chXmMpI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak 🌙 🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 13, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Meanwhile, Muslim clerics urged the people across the nation to celebrate the ending of Ramadan at home with the family. They further asked the Islamic preachers to offer prayers at home owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

On the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, we wish our readers Eid Mubarak!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv