New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Zareen Khan and Umar Riaz's new song 'Eid Ho Jayegi' has been released today (April 28). The song was released ahead of the festival of Eid and created a buzz on the internet. The song has been sung by famous singers Javed Ali & Raghav Sachar. The lyrics of the song are given by Kunwar Juneja.

The music is a pure romantic melody that revolves around the festival of Eid. In the video, Umar Riaz and Zareen Khan can be seen having a romantic relationship.

Taking to Instagram, both Umar and Zareen shared a 50-second clip from the video and wrote, "Eid Ho Jayegi, Muskura Dijiye! Full Song is Out Now Like, Comment & Share"

A week ago, Zarheen took to her Instagram account and share the first look of the music video.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "This Eid, one of your favourites is all set to win your hearts with his amazing voice. Eid Ho Jayegi by @javedali4u and @raghavsachar is Coming Soon only on @whitehillbeats official YouTube Channel. Stay Tuned!!"

Earlier, Zareen, during an interview with ETimes, shared that she is very excited to be a part of the music video. "I am extremely thrilled to be a part of something that I know will be remembered over the years," the actress was quoted as saying by ETimes.

"Melody, Rhythm, Vocals, and the lyrics. It’s a perfect blend of happiness and it serves in the form of a music video," Zareen added.

Talking about her shooting experience, the actress said she had a gala time and enjoyed the shoot. "We've had a gala time shooting for the music video, and I can't wait to see how our fans and the audience respond to this song," the actress said.

The song is shot in Mumbai and impressed both Umar and Zareen's fans.

