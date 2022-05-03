New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Eid is the biggest festival for the Muslim community, and it is celebrated with great zeal and pomp across the world. This year, people are celebrating this festival on May 3, Tuesday. It marks the beginning of the 10th month of the Islamic calendar Shawwal and it is also known as 'Eid al-Fitr' and 'Meethi Eid'. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to extend their warm wishes to their fans.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan sent his warm wishes to his fans on Eid and posted a picture which reads Eid Mubarak.

T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !! pic.twitter.com/0YV8CRO69Z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2022

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to wish fans and wrote, "सबको ईद मुबारक! ये दिन हम सबकी ज़िंदगी में ख़ुशियाँ लाए… #EidMubarak".

Raveena Tandon also wished her fans on Eid. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak!" and shared a picture of the moon from the balcony.

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle and sent his warm wishes on Eid. He tweeted, "Happy Eid to all. Love, Peace and Happiness always.". He also posted a picture that reads, "Eid Mubarak. May Allah shower countless blessings upon, you and your family."

Happy Eid to all. Love, Peace and Happiness always. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/IO1jxcVovg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 3, 2022

R Madhavan tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to you all.. May the world see love, peace and prosperity. Have a wonderful day".

Eid Mubarak to you all.. May the world see love, peace and prosperity.Have a wonderful day: pic.twitter.com/gkHUYhI9qL — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi also extended his warm wishes and tweeted, "May your Eid be filled with peace, love and joy ! #EidUlFitr". He also posted a picture that reads Eid Mubarak.

#EidMubarak to All !

May your Eid be filled with peace,love and joy ! #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/WWNCZH3ImF — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 3, 2022

Huma Qureshi posted a beautiful picture on Instagram and wrote, "Chand Mubarak #love #peace #gratitude #joy #sharing". She can be seen wearing a gorgeous silver suit in the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Chand Mubarak 🌙 Eid Mubarak — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 2, 2022

Telugu cinema superstar Jr NTR also wished his fans on Eid. He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Eid".

Wishing everyone a very Happy Eid! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 3, 2022

Gauhar Khan sent her warm wishes on Twitter as well. She tweeted, "Eid Mubarak sabhi ko ! I pray for love , peace , success and most importantly good health for everyone! Ameen."

Eid Mubarak sabhi ko ! ♥️🌙 I pray for love , peace , success and most importantly good health for everyone ! Ameen . — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) May 3, 2022

Posted By: Simran Srivastav