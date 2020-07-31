New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central agency to probe financial crimes, has lodged a money laundering case in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to news agency PTI, the ED has taken cognisance of an FIR filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty and some others at Bihar police station by Sushant Singh Rajput's father to slap criminal charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh had Tuesday filed a police complaint against Chakraborty, her family members and six others on charges of alleged abetment to suicide, cheating and harassment of his son. In the FIR, Singh had mentioned a Rs 15 crore transactions from his son's bank account.

The ED will probe the"suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. According to reports, Patna Police has also been inquiring about transactions and investments of two companies set up by Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's brother. Rhea was also questioned by Mumbai Police in the case.

The Mumbai Police in already investigating Sushant's death case and recorded statements of around 40 persons, including that of Rhea Chakraborty, film director Mahesh Bhatt and others.

