New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Emraan Hashmi is on a roll, after his much-anticipated film with Amitabh Bachchan, titled Chehre, he is all set to come up with yet another film named Dybbuk- The Curse Is Real. The teaser of the film recently came out which is all about spooks and chills and mystery and thrills.

Dybbuk- The Curse Is Real also stars Nikita Dutta and is a horror flick. Emraan took to his official social media handle to share the teaser of the film. The video starts with a mysterious box that Nikita is trying to open with a key. And then cut to the scene where Hashmi is sleeping and hears some cracking sounds in the room. The teaser ended on a very incomplete note leaving the viewers in curiosity.

While sharing the video, Emraan wrote, "A mysterious box, an ancient key. If you open this #Dybbuk do you know what will be set free? Watch #DybbukOnPrime, Oct 29. @primevideoin"

Along with Emraan and Nikita, Manav Kaul will also be seen in a prominent role.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Dybbuk- The Curse Is Real, is written and directed by Jay K. It is the official remake of 2017 Malayalam film 'Ezra' and the music is by Clinton Cerejo. The film is a joint production of Panorama Studios and T-Series.

The film is all set to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal