Dwayne Johnson Says 'Black Adam' Will Not Be Part Of DC's First Chapter

As DC Extended Universe (DCEU) undergoes a reorganisation, Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has indicated that a follow-up to his recent movie Black Adam is unlikely in the near future. In a post on Twitter, the actor gave news about the fate of his antihero character in the "new DC universe".

Johnson, 50, noted that he had a discussion with James Gunn, the new head of DC Studios, and they decided that Black Adam "will not be in their first capter of storytelling".

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he said, "I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe.

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.

"James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.

"You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words.

"These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.

"After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love.

"We did great. To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans - I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you.

"What a helluva month - now we all need some Teremana!! Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families!"

Replying to Johnson's tweet, Gunn said that he is eager for a chance to join forces with the actor.

"Love the Rock, and I'm always excited to see what he and Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon," the filmmaker wrote.

In late October, Warner Bros had brought Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn and executive Peter Safran on board as co-chairmen and CEOs of the freshly established DC Studios to renew the Zack Snyder-made superhero realm.

After that, Henry Cavill revealed that he will not come back as Superman in forthcoming DC features and Patty Jenkins-Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 is also not moving ahead.

Additional information regarding the upcoming DC Studios lineup will be made public in January.