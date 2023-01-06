Dwayne Johnson Opens Up On 'Black Adam's Box Office Failure; Actor Says Having 'Guts To Fail Is Powerful' | WATCH

Actor Dwayne Johnson shared a motivational post on his Instagram handle as he spoke about "having the guts to fail" after the Black Adam' Box Office failure. On Thursday, he posted a video on the photo-blogging site featuring him retreating to the woods while sharing an empoweing message about embracing failure.

Dwayne wrote on his Instagram handle, "Tapping in with you with a quick thought that’s anchored my success (and failures) over the years that may anchor and help you too on your journey. Having the guts to fail is far more powerful than having the desire to succeed. Having the desire to succeed is very attractive. It’s sexy."

He further noted, "While having the guts to fail is extremely uncomfortable. And sometimes it’s f’n scary. But guts over desire has served me all throughout my career — and when we put ourselves in positions to be uncomfortable - to have the guts to fail - we actually set ourselves up in a much more powerful way to WIN."

"It’s 2023. It’s our year. Guts over desire. Shout to my brotha @inkyjohnsonmotivate for the powerful perspective #gutstofail, concluded the Black Adam actor.

Meanwhile, netizens also flooded the comments section with reactions. An Instagram user wrote, "Love this. Going to teach my kids this. I am single mom of five kids so I already do teach them this but love how you said it. Thank you," while another user commented, "No matter what age…..always strive to take a chance and succeed."

It is pertinent to note that Black Adam performed poorly at the Box Office, earning $400 million worldwide against a $195 million budget which doesn't include marketing and other costs related to promotion and distribution.

The 2022 American superhero movie, Black Adam, stars Dwayne Johnson as the title DC Comics character. The film is the 11th in the DC Extended Universe and a spin-off of Shazam! (2019). (DCEU). Jaume Collet-Serra is the film's director, and Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani are its writers.