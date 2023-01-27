Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Feud With Vin Diesel, 'It Caused Firestorm, Wasn't My Best Day'

Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud is not new. The actors were touted as one of the most beloved co-stars of all time, but everything changed after The Rock hit Vin Diesel publicly and since then, they have had no intentions of reconciliation. But, it is pertinent to note that Johnson now has regrets about his past actions.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne Johnson, got candid about what happened after he wrote a controversial post on his Instagram handle during that time. According to Marca, he had written "My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't."

"The ones that don't are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right. Bottom line is it'll play great for the movie and fits this Hobbs character that's embedded in my DNA extremely well. The producer in me is happy about this part?. Final week on FAST 8 and I'll finish strong. #IcemanCometh #F8 #ZeroToleranceForCandyAsses," he wrote.

Now Johnson regrets all the controversial remarks he made about Vin Diesel. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he said, "It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough...[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note."

He further noted, "But, yeah, it wasn't my best day, sharing that. I shouldn't have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don't share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls**t away from the public."

Even though he has stayed out of the dispute and has merely said that he thought of Johnson as a "brother," fans may never see Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson performing together again.