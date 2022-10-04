Dusshera 2022: Adipurush Star Prabhas To Burn Raavan Effigy At Lal Quila Ground In New Delhi

Actor Prabhas, who recently launched the Adipurush teaser, on the occasion of Dusshera 2022 will burn a lifesize effigy of Ravana in the Ramlila at the Lal Qila Ground in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 5. At the event, the superstar will be seen along with President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As per reports, three different sets of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnath effigies will await their fate of being set ablaze by the three chief guests.

"Prabhas played Lord Rama in Adipurush and thus we thought to invite him as a chief guest along with the President of India and the Delhi Chief Minister. All three will shoot the arrows to kill Ravana in Ramlila," Arjun Kumar, president of the Ram Lila committee said.

Sharing details, Kumar said that, unlike in previous years, nine effigies have been raised for the grand finale.

"We have made separate arrangements for all three of them (chief guests). President has a separate time, Chief Minister has a different time and actor Prabhas also has his own time. So, we have made three sets of effigies. We would try if they all can do it at the same time, but if not possible, then they will set the effigies alight separately," said Kumar.

Meanwhile talking about Adipurush, the film is based on Ramayana and it features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. Directed by Om Raut, the teaser of the much-awaited film was launched at a grand event held on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya.

In the film, Prabhas plays the role of Lord Raghava or Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan is the negative lead. Sunny Singh is playing the role of Laxman, while Sita is being played by Kriti Sanon.

At the mega launch event, Prabhas said, We are here to take Lord Ram’s blessings for Adipurush. I was really frightened to do this character. I called up Om after three days and said if I make some mistake… With a lot of love, respect and fear we did this film. May Lord Ram bless us.”

Adipurush is slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in theatres.