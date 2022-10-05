Dussehra 2022: Ra One To Bajrangi Bhaijaan; Films That Capture The True Essence Of The Hindu Festival

The auspicious Hindu festival of Dussehra will be celebrated across the country on October 5, 2022. Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated with full fervor, especially in Northern India. The day is also popularly known as Vijay Dashami and marks the Visarjan of Maa Durga idols for people celebrating Durga Puja.

When it comes to the Hindi film industry, several films in the past have showcased the festival in its glory. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra One to Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, here are some Bollywood films that show the festival of Dussehra:

Ra One

Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal starred in the 2011 film, ‘Ra One’. The movie was a retelling of the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’, but with a sci-fi twist. Making his stellar entry in the film, Arjun’s introductory scene saw him walking to the camera while an effigy of Raavana burnt in his background.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer 2015 film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ did wonders at the box-office. The movie also gave a glimpse inside Delhi’s Dussehra celebration.

Kalank

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s romantic drama film, ‘Kalank’, failed to impress the audiences and fans. But the movie stood out for its breathtaking visuals and larger than life picturesque frames. The scene where Alia and Varun meet for the first time also showcases the burning of Raavana effigy in the background.

Swades

One of Shah Rukh Khan’s best films, ‘Swades’ by Ashutosh Gowariker will be remembered for more reasons than one. In one song from the film, King Khan talks about how one can become Lord Rama by removing his/her evil side or the Raavana from their hearts.

Talking about the festival, the nine day long festivities of Ramlila and Durga Puja will culminate today across India.