New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the nine-day long festival of Navratri, the grand festival of Dussehra is standing on our doors. It's a long weekend for us to enjoy the festivities as Dussehra 2021 falls on October 15, Friday. The festival of Navratri and Dussehra is the most fun of all festivals with all the decorations, fairs, dance, and music.

Dussehra is that time of the year when families get together, meet, greet, eat. People often celebrate this fun festival with family and friends by going out to explore Durga Pandals, eat and watch Ram-Leela or Ravan Dahan.

In the excitement of the festival, one must not forget the COVID spread fear. Although the people are administered vaccines and there is a drop in the number of active cases from the past few days. COVID is on the edge now which can also fall if during the festival we fail to follow the precautions.

Dussehra always brings excitement in devotees but this year, taking an extra step for celebrating the festival without any fear, people can bring all the fun home and celebrate it with their loved ones and enjoy the festive weekend with movies and web series.

This Dussehra weekend OTT platforms will witness an uproar with the release of movies and web series. To celebrate the grand festival with fun, we have brought to you the top 5 movies and web series that you can enjoy sitting at your homes.

Rashmi Rocket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

The Tapsee Pannu starrer film will get released on ZEE5. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket will get released on 15 October.

Sardar Udham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The Vicky Kaushal starrer movie will get released on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar the movie will get released on October 16.

Sanak Hope Under Siege

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra starrer will get released on Disney+ Hotstar. Helmed by Kanishk Verma the film will premier on October 15.

Little Things Season 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal starrer web series will be released on Netflix and the much-awaited season 4 of little things will premier on October 15.

Sunak - Ek Junoon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

The Rohit Roy and Aindrita Ray starrer movie will be released on MX Player and it will premier on Saturday, October 16.

Posted By: Ashita Singh