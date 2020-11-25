Durgamati Trailer: The trailer shows Bhumi Pednekar aka Chanchal Chauhan in the bold avatar in a horror-revenge drama. Netizens appealed to the makers to release the film in theaters.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment: Bhumi Pednekar is set to give you a nerve-wracking experience on December 11 with her exemplary performance in Durgamati. The trailer of the film released today (Wednesday) and it made the social media users crazy about the actress's heartwarming acting. Bumi steals the show with her performance every time, but this one will leave you stunned. Here's how social media users reacted to the trailer of the film.

On of the users wrote, "Durgamati is an out-and-out theatrical film. OTT release won't do justice to the grand scale of the whole production. #DurgamatiTrailer, @bhumipednekar, @Jisshusengupta, @MahieGillOnline, @ArshadWarsi."

Another user wrote, "Durgamati Trailer out, Good starcast from different locations, Bhumi Pednekar (Haryanvi), Jisshu Sengupta (West Bengal), Mahir Gill (Chandigarh), Arshad Warsi (Nashik, Mumbai)."

One of the users also appreciated the makers, wrote, "Sidharth sie horror trailer Durgamati Trailer May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Waited so long to share this one with you. Our sweat, blood & hard work After all, you yourself are a gift to earth, so you deserve the best. Successful."

Talking about the film, Bhumi had said earlier, “It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-wracking. There is a lot of responsibility on me." "I have been very fortunate as an artiste and I’m proud of my journey in cinema so far. So, I’m grateful for this opportunity, Hindustan Times quotes Bhumi Pednekar as saying”

Durgamati is the remake of the Telugu film Bhagmati which stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role, The actress played the character of an IAS officer who had been sent to jail in a false case. Later, she was taken to the haunted will and got possessed by the ghost soul of the queen Bhagmati.

