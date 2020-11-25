Durgamati is helmed by Ashok and is a horror revenge drama that is surely going to take you on the spooky ride, watch the trailer.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood diva Bhumi Pednekar is back with a bang and this time she is not going to spare anyone as her never seen before avatar is just nailing it right and we are impressed. The much-awaited trailer of Durgamati is finally out and in the trailer, she is seen in a ferocious look as she is fighting for the rights and with her look, she is surely giving the right chills.

The trailer shows Bhumi Pednekar aka Chanchal Chauhan in the bold avatar as she is seeking revenge and she also transforms into Durgamati. However, what has impressed us is the dialogue delivery as Bhumi says, "sabka hisaan lungi.. tab tak na toh mai jaungi.. na kisi ko jaane dungi. (I will make everyone pay! Until then, neither I will go, nor I will let anyone go.)."

Earlier, Bhumi shared her look from the film on Instagram in which she was dressed in red saree and was looking in the camera with the petrifying look and she was totally killing it. Her caption read, "Sabka hisaab lene aa rahee hai #durgamati Trailer Out Tomorrow!"

In the film, Bhumi is playing the role of IAS officer Chanchal Chauhan and while talking about the film she said, "It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-racking. There is a lot of responsibility on me. I have always had a co-star to share the responsibility with, and now I am helming this film. I am really excited to see how people react to this. I have never looked like this. People have never seen me in this avatar."

The film is helmed by Ashok and is a horror revenge drama that is surely going to take you on the spooky ride. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films and TSeries and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma