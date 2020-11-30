New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The last month of 2020 is here and as the cinema halls are now reopened in many parts of the country with 50 per cent seating occupancy, it will give you the chance to enjoy the movies in theatres yet again. However, if you are also concerned about safety just like we are, OTT platforms are the perfect solution. Like the month of December is here and it is going to give you the chills and for binge-watching shows, you are already set with your friend's Netflix access. So to add up to your mood, we have listed these exciting movies and web-series releasing on the OTT platform (Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLive, Hotstar plus Disney and Netflix).

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Swara Bhasker is our Indian Mrs Marvellous Maisle and we can't agree more because the queen is back but this time with a standup comedy script and it is sure that she is going to make you all go ROFL. From the trailer, it is clear that Sawara BHasker who is playing the role Beanie runs away from her marriage and decided to pursue her career in stand up comedy. Thes series is all set to premiere on December 4 and it will be available on your Netflix screens.

Bombay Rose

Netflix is bringing up the first animated effort, this was even premièred at Venice Film Festival last year. Anurag Kashyap is the producer of this film and it has also been premièred at the Venice Film Festival last year. It is her debut feature in which a former club dancer's story is shown about how she looks after a kid, a Kashmiri orphan scrapping a living on the streets, and an elderly woman lost in the memories of lost love. The film is set to release on December 4 on Netflix.

Durgamati

Bhumi Pednekar horror drama is all set to spook you all. In the film, Bhumi is playing the role of an IAS officer who is standing for the rights but she is taken to an isolated place and events take a supernatural turn after the ghost of goddess Durga seemingly takes over Chanchal's body. The film is set to out on December 11 and it will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Toorbaaz

Sanjay Dutt is coming up with the Toorbaaz in which he is going to save the child in Afghanistan from becoming a suicide bomber. Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Pransh Chopra, and Rahul Mittra will also be seen playing pivotal roles. The film is set to release on December 11 on Netflix.

Coolie No. 1

Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan stater is all set to release on December 25. This is the remake of Govinda's movie and Varun Dhawan is going to play the role of Govinda whereas Sara Ali Kahn is going to play to role Karishma Kapoor. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

