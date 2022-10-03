In Pics: Ayan Mukerji's Star-Studded Durga Puja Celebrations With Kajol, Rani Mukerji And Jaya Bachchan

Ayan Mukerji’s Durga Puja pandal was one star-studded event. The filmmaker, who is basking in the success of his latest fantasy film, ‘Brahmastra’, organized his Durga Puja pandal on Monday, which saw several celebrities from Bollywood attend the celebrations.

Ayan’s special Durga Puja was attended by B-Town star Kajol and Rani Mukherji, who posed happily for pictures in their gorgeous silk sarees. Also in attendance was Ayan Mukerji’s film star Mouni Roy, who looked ethereal in her white ensemble. The event was also attended by Jaya Bachchan, who posed happily for the pictures.

Take a look at pictures from Ayan Mukerji’s Durga Puja 2022:





Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ was received very well at the box-office. The movie managed to collect over Rs 350 crore at the worldwide box-office within 10 days of its release.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ayan shared a special note to thank his audiences and express his gratitude. In a long caption, Ayan wrote, “BRAHMĀSTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv 🕉) putting out some good pure energy for… *What the Film has achieved so far!”

He further added, *The Journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! *All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! *All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!)”

While talking about starting work on the next installment, ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev,’ Ayan quoted, “PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…! For all this… Thank you.”