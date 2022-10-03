  • News
  • Entertainment

In Pics: Ayan Mukerji's Star-Studded Durga Puja Celebrations With Kajol, Rani Mukerji And Jaya Bachchan

Ayan Mukerji's Durga Puja celebrations was a gala event.

By Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 03 Oct 2022 03:38 PM IST
Minute Read
In Pics: Ayan Mukerji's Star-Studded Durga Puja Celebrations With Kajol, Rani Mukerji And Jaya Bachchan
Ayan Mukerji's Durga Puja celebrations were attended by Bollywood celebrities. (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Ayan Mukerji’s Durga Puja pandal was one star-studded event. The filmmaker, who is basking in the success of his latest fantasy film, ‘Brahmastra’, organized his Durga Puja pandal on Monday, which saw several celebrities from Bollywood attend the celebrations.

Ayan’s special Durga Puja was attended by B-Town star Kajol and Rani Mukherji, who posed happily for pictures in their gorgeous silk sarees. Also in attendance was Ayan Mukerji’s film star Mouni Roy, who looked ethereal in her white ensemble. The event was also attended by Jaya Bachchan, who posed happily for the pictures.

Take a look at pictures from Ayan Mukerji’s Durga Puja 2022:


Mouni Roy At Ayan Mukerji Durga Puja 2022

Ranbir Kapoor Mouni Roy Ayan Mukerji Durga Puja

Ayan Mukerji Durga Puja 2022

Rani Mukerji and Kajol At Durga Puja 2022

Mouni Roy At Ayan Mukerji Durga Puja 2022

Ayan Mukerji Durga Puja 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ was received very well at the box-office. The movie managed to collect over Rs 350 crore at the worldwide box-office within 10 days of its release.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ayan shared a special note to thank his audiences and express his gratitude. In a long caption, Ayan wrote, “BRAHMĀSTRA Part One is 11 days old today, and on this Monday (day of Shiv 🕉) putting out some good pure energy for… *What the Film has achieved so far!”

He further added, *The Journey it will continue over the next few weeks as the festive season comes upon us! *All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! *All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!)”

While talking about starting work on the next installment, ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev,’ Ayan quoted, “PART TWO: DEV & The ASTRAVERSE! I didn’t think I would be ready to get back to work as soon as this first baby was delivered, but the Energy from our Audiences has given me the Energy to jump straight back into it…! For all this… Thank you.”

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.