Dunki's Shooting Schedule Completed in Saudi Arabia, Shah Rukh Khan Dropped An Interesting Update On Instagram; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan recently dropped an interesting update regarding his upcoming film 'Dunki' as the megastar thanked the cast and crew of the film for their immense support. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film casts Shah Rukh Khan and Tapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Slated to hit the theaters in December 2023, Shah Rukh Khan posted a special update for his fans on his Instagram account.

Taking it to Twitter and Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan informed his fans that he has wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming release 'Dunki' and has officially completed their Saudi Arabia segment. The megastar posted a small video stating, "There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi Arabia. I want to thank Raju sir, Abhijat, Manosh, and the rest of the cast and crew for making it so lovely."

The actor also extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Culture and Films of Saudi Arabia Shah Rukh further added, "And a special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi Arabia for giving us such a spectacular location, amazing arrangements, and such warm hospitality. So, here is a very big shukraan to you all, and God bless you all. Onto the next Red Sea International Film Festival."

Giving his confirmation about his presence at the Red Sea International Film Festival to be held in Saudi Arabia, the actor will be next seen on the red carpet soon. Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the big screen after four long years as the actor was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerjee's blockbuster 'Brahmastra' carrying the character of a scientist.

Besides this, Shah Rukh Khan is also prepping up for his next release 'Pathaan' set to be released on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddarth Anand, Shah Rukh will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in this action-thriller. Khan will also be seen in Atlee's 'Jawan' opposite Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.