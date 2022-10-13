Dune: Part Two Release Date: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya-Starrer To Now Arrive 2 Weeks Early In Theaters

Release date of Dune: Part Two has been moved back by two weeks. (Image Credits: ANI)

The makers of Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya-starrer ‘Dune: Part Two’ have decided to release the film two weeks prior to its initial release date. The film is the sequel to the 2021-super hit sci-fi film.

According to reports, ‘Dune: Part Two’ will now be arriving in theaters on November 3, 2023, rather than its initial release date of November 17, 2023. Notably, this comes after Marvel pushed the release date for its upcoming film ‘Blade,’ which created a ripple effect for other MCU releases.

Reportedly, ‘Blade’ has been pushed from November 3, 2023, to September 6, 2024 and thus ‘Dune: Part Two’ will be released with a clear window two weeks early.

The cast for the ‘Dune’ sequel include Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgrd, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Zendaya. ‘Dune: Part Two’ also stars Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, ‘Dune: Part Two’’s screenplay has been written by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Villeneuve.

According to a report in Variety, director Villeneuve’s debut film ‘Dune’ grossed over $400 million at global box offices. The film also went on to win six Oscars at the Academy Awards 2022. In the second part of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, ‘Dune: Part Two,’ Timothee Chalamet will play Paul Atreides, and team up with the Fremen to seek revenge on his family. Princes Irulan (Pugh), Shaddam IV (Walken), Feyd-Rautha (Butler), and Lady Margot are among the new characters (Seydoux) that will be added to the storyline for part two.

Before the second film was announced, director Villeneuve told Variety at the Toronto Film Festival in 2021 that a sequel would be “an insane playground for me.” “It’s going to be just like pure cinematic pleasure for the second part,” Villeneuve said. “I don’t want to speak for everybody on the team, but I will say that we really created a feeling of family and to reunify everybody again together, that would be paradise,” the filmmaker added.