New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment News: A few days back, a picture of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's dressed in wedding attire went viral on the internet. However, soon the truth was revealed that the picture was morphed. Before the truth was revealed, several speculation and rumours had started spinning, and people jumped to various conclusions.

And now, the Dabangg actress has reacted to the picture. The actress called it clearly dumb for people to believe in such kind of post. Reacting to the posy, Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture," and dropped a laughing emojis.

Take a look here:

While talking about the fake picture, then Salman Khan can be seen wearing a beige blazer over a white shirt, whereas Sonakshi can be seen wearing a red saree along with a bridal chura. In the photoshopped viral picture, Salman can be seen putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger.

Netizens spammed the comment section of the post calling it heavily photoshopped and fake. However, the funny part was that some netizens believed that the picture is real, and speculated whether the wedding took place in Dubai or Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Salman shared a warm bond. Salman was the one to launch Sonakshi Sinha in 2010. Sinha made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg.

While talking about Sonakshi's professional front, the actress will be next seen in ‘Double XL’ co-starring Huma Qureshi and has ‘Kakuda’ with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

On the other hand, Salman Khan on Friday announced the release date of his much-anticipated film 'Tiger 3' with h Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will hit the big screen on April 21, 2023. Besides Tiger 3, Salman also has ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ co-starring Pooja Hegde up in the pipeline

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen