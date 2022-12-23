Dulquer Salmaan Pens Adorable Note For Wife Amaal On 11th Wedding Anniversary But He Is 'Super Late'

Dulquer Salmaan shared an adorable post wishing his wife their 11th wedding anniversary. The actor penned a mushy post attaching beautiful pictures from their journey together, right from their time when they turned old to have a beautiful daughter.

Dulquer Salmaan is married to Amaal Sufiya, and the couple also has a daughter named Maryam Amerah Salmaan. Dulquer is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty and over the years Salmaan has made a solid reputation and name for himself giving back-to-back blockbusters.

Taking it to his Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Super late post! But you know today has been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it's not on the gram? Happy Eleven Years Am! I don't know where the time went. Or when my beard turned gray. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house. When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else's story. But here we are now. Writing our own."

The Tollywood star further added, "To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delays these posts each year. Here's to us! #dQnA #elevenyearsandcounting #anniversary #latepost #parentstoaprincess #celebratingus #iasked #yousaidyes #herewearenow #wheredidthetimego."

Happen to have a well-wishing network in the entertainment world, many celebrities wished the couple, where Kajal Aggarwal wrote in the comments section, "Aww happy anniversary lovelies." On the other hand Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, "Happy anniversary you guyssss!!! Proper GOALS." Actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, and Mrunal Thakur also wished the couple and wrote, "Happiness in truckloads."

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Dulquer Salmaan disclosed their 'love-cum-arranged' marriage. The actor said, "After I returned from the US where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine."

He further stated, "Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her."

The actor thus concluded by saying, "I mustered up the courage to ask her out on a coffee date. I informed my parents about this girl. Both families met and connected immediately. So I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage."

Dulquer Salmaan got married to Amaal Sufiya on December 22, 2011. Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen with Mrunal Thakur in Hanu Raghavapudi's blockbuster 'Sita Ramam.' He has also worked in a few Bollywood films as well including 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist.' The superstar will next be seen in Abhilash Joshiy's 'King of Kotha.'