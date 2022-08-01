'Thank You For Being Sita To Ram': Dulquer Salmaan Pens A Heartfelt Note On Mrunal Thakur's B'Day

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur are all set for the release of their romantic drama 'Sita Ramam' and the duo are also promoting their film together. Amid the promotions, Mrunal Thakur also celebrated her birthday with the Sita Ramam team. On Mrunal's birthday, Dulquer has penned a heartfelt note for her and is all praise for the actress.

Along with a note, Dulquer also shared a lovely video with Mrunal dancing to a song from Sita Ramam.

At first, Dulquer revealed that when he heard the script for the first time, the film did not have a star cast or title. He wrote, "Priyamaina Sita Mahalakshmi Gariki, When I first heard the script of Sita Ramam neither did the film have a cast locked nor did it have a title. I knew Sita Mahalakshmi was one of the most special characters I’ve read and she had a face you imagined in a classic epic. You came on board the film and you gave her a face and life."

He further revealed his first meeting with Mrunal and praised her dedication to the film. "In our first meeting when you said “Macha are you ready” I knew we would have the best time making the film and be great friends. I watched through the toughest shoot days and challenging weather how you held onto your portrayal of Sita. What you’ve done as Sita is one for the ages and I think forever more to audiences you’ll be synonymous with the name Sita Mahalakshmi", Dulqer wrote.

He added, "Thank you for being Sita to Ram. Cannot wait for August 5th where the world will watch Sita Ramam and fall in love with Sita Mahalakshmi. Wishing you the Happiest Birthday Sita Garu ! The film will be your best birthday present. Itlu. Mi Ram."

Sita Ramam will hit the theatres on August 5, 2022. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.