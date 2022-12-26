DSP OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil Comedy Film

The Tamil action-comedy film ‘DSP’ is all set to premiere on OTT platform this week. The film, which released theatrically on December 2, 2022, stars Vijay Sethupathi and Anukreethy Vas in the lead roles.

Directed by Ponram, ‘DSP’ also stars Prabhakar, Pugazh, Ilavarasu, G. Gnanasambandam, Deepa and Singampuli. The plot of DSP revolves around a flower seller's son who ends up in a tussle with a ruthless rowdy in Dindigul, eventually forcing him to become a policeman and fight the odds.

DSP will premiere on OTT giant Netflix in Tamil language on December 30. The film wll also be released in three other languages including Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Sun NXT platform.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and will be released sometime next year. ‘Merry Christmas’ will mark the first time onscreen pairing of Katrina Kai and Vijay Sethupathi.

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina Kaif shared a new poster from the film along with the caption, “We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST :)

See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas 🎄.” Take a look at ‘Merry Christmas’ poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying the role of lead antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s next, ‘Jawan’. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars south superstarNayanthara in the lead role. While no confirmation or denial has been given by the makers, fans are excited to witness the mega clash of Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.

Vijay Sethupathi is also speculated to be playing the role of the villain in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film franchise, ‘Pushpa’ second installment. Titled, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the film has already started filming and is expected to release sometime this year.