"The NCB will first question Karishma Prakash and might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed," the official said as quoted by PTI.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tightening its noose on the alleged drug nexus in the Bollywood industry, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) might summon actress Deepika Padukone if needed in the drug probe related to the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The agency on Tuesday grilled Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha for second consecutive day and called her for questioning again today.

According to a report by news agency PTI quoting NCB sources, stated that some WhatsApp conversation purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency. Some of these chats were purportedly between Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and one "D".

"The NCB will first question Karishma Prakash and might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed," the official said as quoted by PTI.

The NCB had already summoned Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency on Tuesday due to ill-health.

An official as quoted by PTI also said that the agency might also summon actors Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and designer Simone Khambatta this week for questioning in the drug case.

During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced.

The NCB had questioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. The agency has called her for questioning today also. She was quizzed by the NCB in connection with alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and later allowed to go home, an official said.

The drug controller agency has also summoned Rajputs former manager Shruti Modi for questioning on Thursday, the official added.

The drug law enforcement agency has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in connection with its probe linked to the case of the actor's death. Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in suburban Bandra on June 14.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan