'Drishyam' Goes International; Mohanlal-Starrer To Be Remade In Hollywood, China, Korea

The Malayalam superhit movie Drishyam is going international. The film has Mohanlal in the lead role as he plays the famous character Georgekutty. The Malayalam film is a big success, and since its release, B-wood has already made two remakes. All of the movies from the franchise have made a tonne of money at the box office, but Drishyam 2 in Hindi, which was released last year and made close to Rs 250 crore there, has been particularly profitable.

On Wednesday, Panorama Studios International LTD released a statement, which read, "After the tremendous success of Drishyam 2 (in Hindi), Panorama Studios International Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has acquired remake rights of the Malayalam language films Drishyam and Drishyam 2 in all non-Indian languages i.e. all foreign languages including English, but excluding Filipino, Sinhala and Indonesian."

He continued, "Adding to the multiple languages rights for the film, we have also acquired the rights of Chinese Language remake of Drishyam 2. We are now in negotiations to produce the film in Korean, Japan and Hollywood."

Drishyam was first released in the Malayam language in 2013. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie has Mohanlal in the lead. The joyful family of Georgekutty is the subject of the movie's narrative. When his family commits an unintentional crime, their idyllic existence is upended, and he sets out to keep his family and their secret safe.

Additionally, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of Drishyam have been produced. The leading actors in the Indian remakes of the movie were Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, and Venkatesh.