Drishyam 3 Malayalam And Hindi Versions To Release On Same Day: Reports

Drishyam 3: The makers of Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal-starrer franchises are now eyeing the same release date. (Image Credits: Twitter)

‘Drishyam 2’ has been doing wonders at the box-office. Directed by Abhishek Kamat, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles and was released in theaters on November 18, 2022.

‘Drishyam 2’ is the official Hindi language remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film franchise of the same name. With Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ already in the works, Bollywood fans are awaiting an announcement by Ajay Devgn for the Hindi version of the third installment.

According to reports, the makers of the Hindi and Malayalam versions of ‘Drishyam 3’ are now eyeing the same release date for their films. “The idea of the third part was originally there as well, the stupendous collection has only strengthened it. Clearly, this franchise is here to stay," quoted a report in ETimes.

Reportedly, the decision to release ‘Drishyam 3’ in Hindi and Malayalam on the same day is being done to make sure that the suspense of the film does not get leaked out. The filming for ‘Drishyam 3’ in Malayalam is expected to begin sometime in 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn has been keeping busy with the promotions of his latest release ‘Drishyam 2’. The film has been a superhit at the box-office and has already minted over Rs 75 crore within 4 days of its release.

Ajay Devgn will next star in ‘Bholaa’. The film is the official Hindi language remake of the 2019 Tamil film 'Kaithi' starring Karthi.

Mohanlal will next be seen in ‘Vrushabha’. Touted as a “high-octane father-son drama”, the film will be shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

Speaking about the film, director Kishore told PTI, “At the heart of every good film is characters which connect with you and stay with you for years after ever you have seen the film. I have been writing ‘Vrushabha’ for the last 5 years. It’s a dream come true to work with Mohanlal Sir and I am excited to take the movie to the floors.”