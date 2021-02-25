Director Jeethu Joseph confirms the third sequel of Drishyam starring Mohanlal. Read on to know about the storyline of the film

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After witnessing great success for the recently release Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal, director Jeethu Joseph has confirmed Drishyam 3. The makers are now planning to conclude the sequel. Yes, you read it right, Drishyan 3 will be the final part of Drishya, which will take ahead the story from where it ended in the second part.

Currently, the makers are busy in scripting and are in no hurry to release the film before three years. Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph made this announcement at a press conference at Kottayam Press Club in Kerala.

India.com quoted him saying, "I discussed the climax of Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor and they liked it. But, the shooting of Drishyam 3 will not happen soon. It will take at least three years from now for the film to go on floors. Some things still need to be clarified in the script. I will add new things when I get them."

Jeethu further added that he will direct the third part only if he has a good story in his hand. He is not going to make the film purely for the profits.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Bollywood is planning to make a sequel of Drishyam on the same storyline as Drishyam 2 Malayalam version. However, the makers are planning to modify the story a bit. As per the reports, the film is likely to cast Ajay Devgn and Tabu again in the lead. The film is scheduled to go on floors in the third quarter of 2021 and might release in 2022. (Click here to read the full story)

Coming back to Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, the film starred Meena Siddique, Murali Gopy, Saikumar, Asha Sharath and Esther in pivotal roles. The film release on February 19 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Jeethu, the film is garnering immense applaud from the viewers.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv