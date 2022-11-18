  • News
Drishyam 2 Twitter Reactions: Fans Hail Ajay Devgn And Tabu-Starrer As A Nail-Biting Suspense Thriller

Drishyam 2 gets big thumbs up from the audience, with an engaging climax the twisted tale ends fairly

By Piyali Bhadra
Fri, 18 Nov 2022 01:56 PM IST
Image Credits:@abhishekthhakur/Twitter

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is making the headlines for its jaw-dropping end where the suspense thriller is being hailed by the audience calling the film a ‘nail biting’ thriller film. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshay Khanna in lead roles, whereas the supporting cast featuring Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jhadav and Rajat Kapoor is making the netizens applaud the performances of every cast member. 

Drishyam 2 is the second installment of Drishyam released in 2015 which was hugely applauded by the audience for its twisted tale. The film series is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring actors Mohanlal and Meena. 

The story revolves around the protagonist’s family i.e. Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, a fourth-standard school drop-out residing in the suburbs of Goa with his wife and two daughters. Crazy about cinema, Vijay and his family end up in a twisted tale where he has to support his family and carry a secret to their grave. The film then follows the untoward incidents where Vijay needs to negotiate and convince the whole world of the crimes.

As fans were highly anticipating the arrival of Drishyam 2, the film is living up to their expectations. Looking at the positive reviews and reactions on social media, let’s see the Twitter reactions.

Interestingly, assuming the ‘innocent’ Vijay Salgaonkar’s charm on the screen, the eyeballing climax and nail-biting finish is ruling the theaters. Ajay Devgn has once again outshined his role as a protective father where the discerning fashion of the cast portrays the simplicity of a middle-class household, keeping all the nit-bits in measure by director Abhishek Pathak.

