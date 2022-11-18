Drishyam 2 Twitter Reactions: Fans Hail Ajay Devgn And Tabu-Starrer As A Nail-Biting Suspense Thriller

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is making the headlines for its jaw-dropping end where the suspense thriller is being hailed by the audience calling the film a ‘nail biting’ thriller film. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshay Khanna in lead roles, whereas the supporting cast featuring Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jhadav and Rajat Kapoor is making the netizens applaud the performances of every cast member.

Drishyam 2 is the second installment of Drishyam released in 2015 which was hugely applauded by the audience for its twisted tale. The film series is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring actors Mohanlal and Meena.

The story revolves around the protagonist’s family i.e. Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, a fourth-standard school drop-out residing in the suburbs of Goa with his wife and two daughters. Crazy about cinema, Vijay and his family end up in a twisted tale where he has to support his family and carry a secret to their grave. The film then follows the untoward incidents where Vijay needs to negotiate and convince the whole world of the crimes.

As fans were highly anticipating the arrival of Drishyam 2, the film is living up to their expectations. Looking at the positive reviews and reactions on social media, let’s see the Twitter reactions.

Drishyam 2 isn’t a film we recommend to those who haven’t watched the first part. It is a continuation in its truest sense.#Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/nYHHcoe4IN — Joyti Jha (@jha_joyti) November 18, 2022

Honestly my first reaction when i see Vijay is come back I was like now what ? Like what next he will do 😅 I am waiting impatiently for Drishyam 2. Vijay Salgaonkar #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/nKFT1AXm5i — PUSHPA RAJ🪓 (@idhiPushpaAdda) November 18, 2022

Sir @ajaydevgn is Back and How, with already many solid films in his career I Rate #Drishyam2 as one of his best in terms of Performances and Class Film Making. I don't know which other actor has got so much intensity and range. — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) November 18, 2022

Don't even dare to miss his performance#AjayDevgn Vijay Salgaonkar pic.twitter.com/KyuwN6tjGg — Vishal (@__Vishal03) November 18, 2022

The face up between these GENIUS actors is always must watch and THRILLING.🔥

These two will always be remembered for their BRILLIANT acting skills.💥🔥#AjayDevgn #AkshayeKhanna #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/jtfO2oSmB2 — 𝕾𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖔𝖘𝖍 (@SantADHolic) November 18, 2022

Interestingly, assuming the ‘innocent’ Vijay Salgaonkar’s charm on the screen, the eyeballing climax and nail-biting finish is ruling the theaters. Ajay Devgn has once again outshined his role as a protective father where the discerning fashion of the cast portrays the simplicity of a middle-class household, keeping all the nit-bits in measure by director Abhishek Pathak.