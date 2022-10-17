Drishyam 2 Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn Tries To Save His Family As Case Reopens After 7 Years | Watch

AJAY DEVGN-starrer 'Drishyam' has gained a huge fan following over the years and the mystery around what happened on October 2 kept the audience hooked to their seats. Now, the movie is back with its second instalment and will follow the story of Vijay and his family 7 years after the incidence took place.

Sharing the trailer, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai."

Drishyam 2 will hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran in the lead role.

Fans are excited to watch the film and found the trailer interesting. One person wrote, "Akshay Khanna is a new investigating officer. Great casting. What an actor he is." Another commented, "Drishyam and Drishyam 2, both starring Ajay Devgn, yet massive difference between the two when it comes to dialogue writing and delivery. I literally have chills from Ajay's narration in this."

Ajay Devgn earlier shared the new poster of the film. Sharing it, he wrote, "Sach ped ke beej ki tarah hota hai. Jitna bhi chahe dafnaalo, woh ek din bahar aa hi jaata hai."

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

The official synopsis reads, "7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time?"

The star cast from Drishyam will reprise their role in the second instalment as well. Whereas, Akshaye Khanna is the new addition to the film.