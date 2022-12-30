Drishyam 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Suspense Drama'

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' became one of the most successful and the highest-grossing Hindi film in 2022. When Bollywood films struggle to perform well at the box office, Drishyam 2 stood the test of time and collected over Rs 200 crore. After its successful theatrical release, Drishyam 2 is all set to release on OTT.

Drishyam 2 OTT Release Date:

Drishyam 2 is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be available to stream a month later.

The official synopsis of Drishyam 2 reads, "7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time?"

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Recently, director Abhishek Pathak confirmed the possibility of Drishyam 3. Speaking to the Times Of India, Abhishek Pathak said, "People are excited, so they are going to make theories on parts 3 and 4. But we’re just about to close our first week now. For sure there’s a demand for part 3, and it shall happen, but we are just happy to be crossing the Rs 100 crores number at the moment. Once we have some time off, we will think about what we’re going to do in the next part but as of now we’re just enjoying every bit of feedback that we're getting.”

Drishyam 2 is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the movie also stars Tabu and Akshaye Khanna.